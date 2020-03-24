Governor Mark Gordon has supported an additional statewide order issued by the State Health Officer prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space. The order also offers several exemptions.

The Wyoming State Health Officer, Alexia Harrist released a second statewide order forbidding gatherings of ten (10) people or more to protect the health of the public from the spread of COVID-19.

The order states, “Gatherings are any planned or spontaneous event, public or private, bringing together, or likely bringing together, ten (10) people or more in a single room or a single confined space at the same time.”

A copy of the statewide order is attached and posted on the Governor’s website, governor.wyo.gov