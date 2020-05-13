The 65th Wyoming Legislature is set to convene a two-day special legislative session beginning Friday morning.

The session was called by Governor Mark Gordon last week to address immediate needs of the state due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Legislators may attend electronically due to the virus or in person but State Senator Dave Kinskey shared his opinion on attending electronically….

The Legislature will also direct funds appropriated in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Kinskey indicated it will not be a matter of rubber stamping any of the proposed bills being considered…

This will be the Wyoming Legislature’s first special session since 2004.