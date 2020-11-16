Wyoming’s Legislature will be a bit more conservative when it convenes next January.

Republicans gained one house seat and there will be a Libertarian in the mix for the 2021 legislative session, at the expense of the Democrat Party.

And of course, there a significant number of retirements and legislators defeated in the August primary election.

In the Senate, there are currently 27 Republicans and 3 Democrats. In 2021, there will be a shift of one seat to the Republicans as a result of the election.

Regardless of party affiliation, each member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature will still be saddled with serious budgetary issues when the general session convenes in late January 2021.