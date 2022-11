CLASS 4A:

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final Score: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne East 0 = 25-19, 28-26, 25-20; Thunderbirds are eliminated

Final Score: Laramie 3 Natrona County 0 = 25-22, 25-22, 25-14; Fillies are eliminated

Final Score: Laramie 3 Thunder Basin 2 = 25-15, 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11 – 3rd place

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 3 Cody 0 = 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH; this is the Trojan’s 10th school title, first since 2019.

Friday, Nov. 4

Final Score: Thunder Basin 3 Riverton 0 = 25-21, 25-18, 25-15; Wolverines are eliminated

Final Score: Natrona County 3 Star Valley 0 = 25-17, 25-10, 25-23; Braves are eliminated

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 3 Laramie 2 = 27-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13

Final Score: Cody 3 Cheyenne East 0 = 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final Score: (W1) Kelly Walsh 3 (E4) Thunder Basin 1 = 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Final Score: (E2) Laramie 3 (W3) Riverton 1 = 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

Final Score: (W2) Cody 3 (E3) Natrona County 0 = 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Final Score: (E1) Cheyenne East 3 (W4) Star Valley 2 = 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7

CLASS 3A:

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final Score: Worland 3 Douglas 2 = 23-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12, 15-12; Bearcats are eliminated

Final Score: Wheatland 3 Powell 1 = missing scores; Panthers are eliminated

Final Score: Wheatland 3 Worland 0 = 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 – 3rd place

Final Score: Mountain View 3 Lyman 2 = 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 16-14 – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH; This is Mountain View’s 4th title, the last was in 2020.

Friday, Nov. 4

Final Score: Douglas 3 Buffalo 2 = 11-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 15-7; Bison are eliminated

Final Score: Wheatland 3 Newcastle 1 = 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12; Dogies are eliminated

Final Score: Mountain View 3 Powell 1 = 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17

Final Score: Lyman 3 Worland 1 = 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final Score: (W1) Mountain View 3 (E4) Buffalo 0 = 25-22, 26-24, 25-15

Final Score: (W3) Powell 3 (E2) Douglas 0 = 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

Final Score: (W2) Lyman 3 (E3) Newcastle 0 = 25-12, 25-20, 25-16

Final Score: (W4) Worland 3 (E1) Wheatland 2 = 13-25, 17-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-12

CLASS 2A:

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Wright 0 = 25-21, 25-19, 27-25; Panthers are eliminated

Final Score: Tongue River 3 Shoshoni 2 = 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-5; Wranglers are eliminated

Final Score: Tongue River 3 Rocky Mountain 1 = 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 – 3rd place

Final Score: Burns 3 Big Horn 1 = 28-26, 4-25, 25-23, 25-20 – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH; This is Burns’ 3rd school title, first since 1992.

Friday, Nov. 4

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Greybull 1 = 21-25. 27-25, 25-19, 26-24; Buffaloes are eliminated

Final Score: Shoshoni 3 Kemmerer 2 = 25-21, 12-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7; Rangers are eliminated

Final Score: Burns 3 Tongue River 2 = 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18, 16-14

Final Score: Big Horn 3 Wright 0 = 25-22, 25-8, 25-19

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final Score: (E4) Tongue River 3 (W1) Rocky Mountain 1 = 21-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22

Final Score: (E2) Burns 3 (W3) Greybull 1 = 30-28, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17

Final Score: (E3) Wright 3 (W2) Shoshoni 0 = 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Final Score: (E1) Big Horn 3 (W4) Kemmerer 0 = 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

CLASS 1A:

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final Score: Cokeville 3 Little Snake River 1 = 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19; Rattlers are eliminated

Final Score: Kaycee 3 Hulett 1 = 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23; Red Devils are eliminated

Final Score: Cokeville 3 Kaycee 0 = 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 – 3rd place

Final Score: Riverside 3 Southeast 2 = 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 16-14 – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH; This is the Riverside’s 1st school title!

Friday, Nov. 4

Final Score: Little Snake River 3 Rock River 2 = 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 29-27, 15-10; Longhorns are eliminated

Final Score: Kaycee 3 Saratoga 2 = 14-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14; Panthers are eliminated.

Final Score: Riverside 3 Hulett 0 = 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

Final Score: Southeast 3 Cokeville 0 = 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final Score: (W1) Riverside 3 (E4) Rock River 0 = 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

Final Score: (E2) Hulett 3 (W3) Little Snake River 1 = 12-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Final Score: (W2) Cokeville 3 (E3) Kaycee 0 = 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Final Score: (E1) Southeast 3 (W4) Saratoga 1 = 19-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14