WY HS STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

4A:

Sheridan 34 – Cheyenne East 23

Colson Coon rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Coon also scored on an interception in the fourth quarter.

3A:

Star Valley 14 – Cody 7

Star Valley finished with 258 yards of offense. Cody finished with 249 yards of offense. Cody’s starting quarterback (Talich) was out with injury. Star Valley captured their 13th State Title (first since 2019).

2A:

Big Horn 8 – Lovell 7

Big Horn scored a touchdown with :11 seconds remaining in the game. Big Horn was successful on the two-point conversion try to secure the victory. Big Horn captured their 8th State Title (first since 2019).

9-MAN:

Pine Bluffs 33 – Shoshoni 27

Pine Bluffs captured their 3rd State Title (first since 2017).

6-MAN:

Little Snake River 55 – Burlington 8

Little Snake River captured their 5th State Title, and their third in the past four years.