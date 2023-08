THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE FOR WYOMING HIGH SCHOOL GOLF (08/14 – 08/18)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:



Buffalo @ Cody Invitational (Olive Glenn GC). 2023 Cody HS Fall Invite Final Results



THURSDAY:

Sheridan @ Cheyenne Invitational (Airport GC), along with 11 other schools.

FRIDAY:

Sheridan continues play @ Cheyenne Invite (Airport GC)

Big Horn & Tongue River @ Sundance Invite (Sundance CC)