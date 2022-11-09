WY HS GIRLS’ SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS TOOK PLACE THIS PAST WEEKEND.

4A:

Laramie won their 6th consecutive State Championship. The Cheyenne Central girls took second, and Campbell County finished in third. The Sheridan Lady Broncs earned a sixth place finish.

Sheridan’s Olivia Dannhaus earned All-State honors.

Swimmers and divers earn all-state recognition by finishing in the top two of an individual event or as part of a winning relay in each classification.

3A:

Lander won their 2nd consecutive State Championship. This is Lander’s 6th state title in the past 7 years. The Green River girls took second, and Powell finished in third. The Buffalo Lady Bison earned an 8th place finish.

SEE ALL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS BY CLICKING THE LINKS BELOW…

4A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING RESULTS

3A GIRLS STATE SWIMMING RESULTS