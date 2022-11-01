The Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships are this weekend at the Laramie High School Aquatics Center.

The Class 3A Championships are on Thursday and Friday, followed by the Class 4A Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Class 3A Teams include: Buffalo, Douglas, Worland, Newcastle, Cody, Lander, Rawlins, Riverton, Powell, Lyman, Kemmerer, Evanston, Sublette County, and Green River.

3A Defending Champions – Lander and Green River tied for the Championship, marking the first time that has happened in Wyoming.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday: Diving Prelims & Semis, 2:00 p.m.; Swim Prelims, approx. 3:00 p.m.

Friday: All Event Finals, 10 a.m.

Class 4A Teams include: Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Campbell County, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Jackson, Rock Springs, Laramie, Cheyenne Central, East, and South.

4A Defending Champions – Larmie (who has won 5 consecutive titles).

SCHEDULE:

Friday: Diving Prelims & Semis, 4 p.m.; Swim Prelims, approx. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: All Event Finals, 10 a.m.