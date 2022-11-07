WY HS FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL SCOREBOARD:

Class 4A:

Sheridan 63 – Cheyenne Central 42 – Sheridan’s Colson Coon recorded 517 yards and 7 TDs, which is a new state record for Wyoming 11-man high school football.

Cheyenne East 55 – Natrona County 36

Class 3A:

Cody 42 – Buffalo 7

Star Valley 48 – Douglas 27

Class 2A:

Big Horn 7 – Lyman 0

Lovell 28 – Cokeville 7

9 Man :

Pine Bluffs 35 – Rocky Mountain 32

Shoshoni 40 – Wind River 6

6 Man :

Little Snake River 71 – Encampment 8

Burlington 77 – Dubois 28

State Championships will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie this Friday and Saturday.

The Class 2A Championship between Big Horn and Lovell will be Friday at Noon.

The Class 3A Championship between Cody and Star Valley will be played on Friday at 3:00pm.

The 6-Man State Championship between Little Snake River and Burlington will be Saturday at 10:00am.

The 9-Man State Championship between Pine Bluffs and Shoshoni will be played on Saturday at 1:00pm.

The Class 4A State Championship between The Sheridan Broncs and Cheyenne East will be Saturday at 4:00pm.