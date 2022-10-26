The first round of the Wyoming High School Football playoffs begins on Friday. Here is a listing of all Quarter-Final Match-Ups:

All games will be played on Friday, unless otherwise indicated.

CLASS 4A :

(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Laramie, 6 p.m.

(4) Cheyenne Central vs. (5) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

(3) Natrona County vs. (6) Campbell County, 6 p.m.

(2) Cheyenne East vs. (7) Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A :

(2E) Buffalo vs. (3W) Jackson, 3 p.m.

(2W) Star Valley vs. (3E) Lander, 5 p.m.

(1W) Cody vs. (4E) Worland, 6 p.m.

(1E) Douglas vs. (4W) Powell, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A :

(2W) Lyman vs. (3E) Burns, 1 p.m.

(1E) Big Horn vs. (4W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.

(2E) Tongue River vs. (3W) Cokeville, 4 p.m.

(1W) Lovell vs. (4E) Newcastle, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A-9 MAN :

(1W) Shoshoni vs. (4E) Lusk, 2 p.m.

(2E) Southeast vs. (3W) Wind River, 5 p.m.

(2W) Rocky Mountain vs. (3E) Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 p.m.

(1E) Pine Bluffs vs. (4W) Big Piney, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A-6 MAN :

(1S) Little Snake River vs. (4N) Hulett, 12 p.m.

(2N) Kaycee vs. (3S) Encampment, 2 p.m.

(2S) Dubois vs. (3N) Meeteetse, 1 p.m. on Saturday, 10/29

(1N) Burlington vs. (4S) Farson-Eden, 2 p.m. on Saturday, 10/29