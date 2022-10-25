The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the 2022 WY HS Cross Country All-State honors.

WCA guidelines state that the top 10 finishers (including ties), in each class receive the accolade. There is no voting for Cross Country All-State.

Area Athletes Include:

4A Boys:

Austin Akers – Sheridan (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)

Landrum Wiley – Sheridan

4A Girls:

Kayley Alicke – Sheridan

2A Boys:

Ethan Alliot – Big Horn

Al Spotted – Tongue River (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

2A Girls:

Grace Perkins – Tongue River

The list of All-State honorees in its entirety is below…

Class 4A Boys:

Will Barrington – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)

Bridger Brokaw – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)

Colby Jenks – Jackson

Dominic Eberle – Laramie

Jackson Dutcher – Natrona County (All-State in 2021)

Tristan Enders – Natrona County (All-State in 2021)

Austin Akers – Sheridan (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)

Landrum Wiley – Sheridan

Jase Burton – Star Valley

Habtamu Wetzel – Star Valley (All-State in 2021)

Class 4A Girls:

Rian Cordell-Reiner – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)

Emma Hofmeister – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)

Sydney Morrell – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Averie Perriton – Cheyenne Central

Madison Antonino – Jackson

Addison Forry – Laramie (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Nichole Clark – Natrona County

Ashley Gross – Natrona County

Ally Wheeler – Natrona County

Kayley Alicke – Sheridan

Class 3A Boys:

Charlie Hulbert – Cody

Ben Stewart – Cody (All-State in 2021)

Hyrum Baxter – Evanston

Derek Parks – Evanston

Nathan Stevenson – Green River

Owen Burnett – Mountain View (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Kaden Chatfield – Riverton (All-State in 2021)

Aydan Loya – Torrington

Jack Bishop – Worland (All-State in 2021)

Trajn Swalstad – Worland

Class 3A Girls:

Ava Stafford – Cody (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Taylen Stinson – Cody

Eliza Day – Evanston

Ameya Eddy – Lander (All-State in 2021)

Blue Blackburn – Lander

Karly Sabey – Lyman (All-State in 2021)

Caprice Winn – Mountain View

Kinley Cooley – Powell

Ryann Smith – Rawlins (All-State in 2021)

Zena Tapia – Worland (All-State in 2021)

Class 2A Boys:

Ethan Alliot – Big Horn

Ayden Moulton – Glenrock

Marcus James – Moorcroft

Brian McNiven – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)

Howard McNiven – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)

Grant Winters – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)

Grady Bartlett – Saratoga (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)

Grant Bartlett – Saratoga (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)

Nehemiah Divers – St. Stephens

Al Spotted – Tongue River (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Class 2A Girls:

Anessa Luna – Lovell (All-State in 2021)

Mallory Jones – Moorcroft (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Allison Bromley – Saratoga

Madison Rodriguez – Saratoga

Milan Scott – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)

Madison Teichman – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)

Marilee Williams – Saratoga (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Rhiwan Williams – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)

Ruth Johnson – Thermopolis

Grace Perkins – Tongue River