The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the 2022 WY HS Cross Country All-State honors.
WCA guidelines state that the top 10 finishers (including ties), in each class receive the accolade. There is no voting for Cross Country All-State.
Area Athletes Include:
4A Boys:
Austin Akers – Sheridan (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)
Landrum Wiley – Sheridan
4A Girls:
Kayley Alicke – Sheridan
2A Boys:
Ethan Alliot – Big Horn
Al Spotted – Tongue River (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
2A Girls:
Grace Perkins – Tongue River
The list of All-State honorees in its entirety is below…
Class 4A Boys:
Will Barrington – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)
Bridger Brokaw – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)
Colby Jenks – Jackson
Dominic Eberle – Laramie
Jackson Dutcher – Natrona County (All-State in 2021)
Tristan Enders – Natrona County (All-State in 2021)
Austin Akers – Sheridan (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)
Landrum Wiley – Sheridan
Jase Burton – Star Valley
Habtamu Wetzel – Star Valley (All-State in 2021)
Class 4A Girls:
Rian Cordell-Reiner – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)
Emma Hofmeister – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2021)
Sydney Morrell – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Averie Perriton – Cheyenne Central
Madison Antonino – Jackson
Addison Forry – Laramie (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Nichole Clark – Natrona County
Ashley Gross – Natrona County
Ally Wheeler – Natrona County
Kayley Alicke – Sheridan
Class 3A Boys:
Charlie Hulbert – Cody
Ben Stewart – Cody (All-State in 2021)
Hyrum Baxter – Evanston
Derek Parks – Evanston
Nathan Stevenson – Green River
Owen Burnett – Mountain View (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Kaden Chatfield – Riverton (All-State in 2021)
Aydan Loya – Torrington
Jack Bishop – Worland (All-State in 2021)
Trajn Swalstad – Worland
Class 3A Girls:
Ava Stafford – Cody (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Taylen Stinson – Cody
Eliza Day – Evanston
Ameya Eddy – Lander (All-State in 2021)
Blue Blackburn – Lander
Karly Sabey – Lyman (All-State in 2021)
Caprice Winn – Mountain View
Kinley Cooley – Powell
Ryann Smith – Rawlins (All-State in 2021)
Zena Tapia – Worland (All-State in 2021)
Class 2A Boys:
Ethan Alliot – Big Horn
Ayden Moulton – Glenrock
Marcus James – Moorcroft
Brian McNiven – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)
Howard McNiven – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)
Grant Winters – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2021)
Grady Bartlett – Saratoga (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)
Grant Bartlett – Saratoga (4-time All-State! 2019-2022)
Nehemiah Divers – St. Stephens
Al Spotted – Tongue River (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Class 2A Girls:
Anessa Luna – Lovell (All-State in 2021)
Mallory Jones – Moorcroft (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Allison Bromley – Saratoga
Madison Rodriguez – Saratoga
Milan Scott – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)
Madison Teichman – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)
Marilee Williams – Saratoga (All-State in 2020 & 2021)
Rhiwan Williams – Saratoga (All-State in 2021)
Ruth Johnson – Thermopolis
Grace Perkins – Tongue River