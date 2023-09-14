The Wyoming High School State Golf tournaments are taking place across the state this weekend. Class 4A will be played in Sheridan at the Powder Horn Golf Course; Class 3A will be played in Worland at Green Hills Golf Course; and Class 2A will be played at the Newcastle Country Club Golf Course. I recently spoke with Buffalo Bison and Lady Bison Head Golf Coach Tim Marton about the Worland course and the Buffalo golfers. You can listen to our conversation here…