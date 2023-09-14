The Wyoming High School State Golf tournaments are taking place across the state this weekend. Class 4A will be played in Sheridan at the Powder Horn Golf Course; Class 3A will be played in Worland at Green Hills Golf Course; and Class 2A will be played at the Newcastle Country Club Golf Course. I recently spoke with Buffalo Bison and Lady Bison Head Golf Coach Tim Marton about the Worland course and the Buffalo golfers. You can listen to our conversation here…
Latest Happenings Sportsbig horn mountain radiobuffaloBUFFALO BISONBUFFALO LADY BISONGolfGREEN HILLS GOLF COURSEjohnson countyKBBSsheridanState GolfTIM MARTONwyomingWYOMING HIGH SCHOOL GOLF