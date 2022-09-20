4A Boys State Golf Championship
1 Jackson Hole 317 299 616
2 Cheyenne Central 313 305 618
3 Kelly Walsh 310 312 622
4 Rock Springs 316 315 631
5 Campbell County 321 320 641
6 Sheridan 328 318 646
7 Cheyenne East 340 316 656
8 Star Valley 340 346 686
CLICK HERE FOR 4A BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4A Girls State Golf Championship
1 Kelly Walsh 234 239 473
2 Sheridan 247 237 484
3 Natrona County 248 253 501
4 Rock Springs 273 292 565
5 Cheyenne Central 281 287 568
6 Thunder Basin 282 291 573
7 Star Valley 303 298 601
8 Jackson Hole 306 313 619
9 Campbell County 361 336 697
CLICK HERE FOR 4A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3A Boys State Golf Championship
1 Riverton 320 318 638
2 Evanston 329 332 661
3 Worland 344 346 690
3 Lovell 334 356 690
5 Lander Valley 340 351 691
6 Powell 366 354 720
7 Cody 350 363 713
8 Buffalo 373 349 722
9 Douglas 359 368 727
10 Torrington 357 379 736
11 Wheatland 377 376 753
12 Pinedale 389 376 765
13 Green River 387 385 772
14 Lyman 404 408 812
CLICK HERE FOR 3A BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3A Girls State Golf Championship
1 Wheatland 277 275 552
2 Evanston 291 286 577
3 Lovell 305 310 615
4 Cody 300 322 622
5 Riverton 315 314 629
6 Douglas 321 321 642
7 Green River 319 330 649
8 Lander Valley 331 327 658
9 Torrington 373 355 728
CLICK HERE FOR 3A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
2A Boys State Golf Championships
1 Thermopolis 360 338 698
2 Upton 366 355 721
3 Kemmerer 365 362 727
4 Tongue River 428 427 855
5 Wright 471 450 921
6 Glenrock 460 473 933
CLICK HERE FOR 2A BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
2A Girls State Golf Championships
1 Upton 291 294 585
2 Sundance 338 339 677
3 Tongue River 363 354 717
4 Wright 408 389 797
CLICK HERE FOR 2A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS