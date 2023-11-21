WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-STATE HONORS
9-MAN:
Preston Bennett – Big Piney
Caden Clifford – Big Piney
Karsyn Gurr – Big Piney
Zach Murphy – Big Piney
Champ Snively – Big Piney
Reuben Stoutenberg – Big Piney
Dylan Woodward – Big Piney
Roger Young – Big Piney
Lucas Bolzer – Greybull
Anthony Arnusch – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Louden Bremer – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Colt Brown – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Cooper Smith – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Raynce Brott – Lusk
Jackson Smith – Lusk
Braydnn Terry – Moorcroft
Mitchell Birkhofer – Pine Bluffs
Shawn Shmidl – Pine Bluffs
Curtis Strohschein – Riverside
Ty Strohschein – Riverside
Tucker Jackson – Rocky Mountain
Wil Loyning – Rocky Mountain
Quinton Clark – Shoshoni
Ayden Desmond – Southeast
TJ Moats – Southeast
Cole Sauer – Southeast
Tiegen Thompson – Southeast
Chris Burk – Wind River
Cooper Frederick – Wind River
Kyzaia Jones – Wind River
Aidan Ruby – Wind River
Blake Snyder – Wind River
Joaquin Stevens – Wind River
Brayden Tatro – Wind River
Pace Garrett – Wright
Neikko Heimdale – Wright
Offensive Player of the Year = Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Defensive Player of the Year = Tiegen Thompson, Southeast
Lineman of the Year = Zach Murphy, Big Piney
Special Teams Player of the Year = Karsyn Gurr, Big Piney
The ‘Mark Bullington’ Coaching Staff of the Year = Coach Moffat & the Big Piney Staff