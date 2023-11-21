WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-STATE HONORS

9-MAN:

Preston Bennett – Big Piney

Caden Clifford – Big Piney

Karsyn Gurr – Big Piney

Zach Murphy – Big Piney

Champ Snively – Big Piney

Reuben Stoutenberg – Big Piney

Dylan Woodward – Big Piney

Roger Young – Big Piney

Lucas Bolzer – Greybull

Anthony Arnusch – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Louden Bremer – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Colt Brown – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Cooper Smith – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Raynce Brott – Lusk

Jackson Smith – Lusk

Braydnn Terry – Moorcroft

Mitchell Birkhofer – Pine Bluffs

Shawn Shmidl – Pine Bluffs

Curtis Strohschein – Riverside

Ty Strohschein – Riverside

Tucker Jackson – Rocky Mountain

Wil Loyning – Rocky Mountain

Quinton Clark – Shoshoni

Ayden Desmond – Southeast

TJ Moats – Southeast

Cole Sauer – Southeast

Tiegen Thompson – Southeast

Chris Burk – Wind River

Cooper Frederick – Wind River

Kyzaia Jones – Wind River

Aidan Ruby – Wind River

Blake Snyder – Wind River

Joaquin Stevens – Wind River

Brayden Tatro – Wind River

Pace Garrett – Wright

Neikko Heimdale – Wright

Offensive Player of the Year = Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Defensive Player of the Year = Tiegen Thompson, Southeast

Lineman of the Year = Zach Murphy, Big Piney

Special Teams Player of the Year = Karsyn Gurr, Big Piney

The ‘Mark Bullington’ Coaching Staff of the Year = Coach Moffat & the Big Piney Staff