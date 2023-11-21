WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-STATE HONORS
3A:
Quarterbacks
Maddax Ball – Cody
Trey Rinn – Douglas
Harrison Ward – Jackson
Jhett Schwahn – Powell
Darrick DeVries – Riverton
Smith McClure – Star Valley
Running Backs
Will Hammond – Buffalo
Grady McCarten – Cody
Brady Roberts – Evanston
Zachary Covolo – Rawlins
Jesse Leavitt – Star Valley
Wide Receivers
Kai Barker – Evanston
Seb Brunner – Jackson
Trey Stenerson – Powell
Nick McIntosh – Riverton
Ty Sheets – Riverton
Bryson Nield – Star Valley
Tight End
Cohen Gossard – Buffalo
Conner Moss – Cody
Offensive Lineman
Lance Rabel – Buffalo
Wyatt Barton – Cody
Warren Sorensen – Cody
Tegan Seeds – Douglas
Dusty Carter – Powell
Garrett Carlson – Star Valley
Jesse Gibson – Star Valley
Defensive Lineman
Hayden Jawors – Buffalo
Logan Class – Cody
Doug Bettger – Powell
Wyatt Blackmore – Powell
Clay Merritt – Star Valley
Cooper Lawson – Star Valley
Brody Thiel – Worland
Linebacker
Eli Patterson – Buffalo
Trey Schroeder – Cody
Carter Archuleta – Douglas
Cohen Morrow – Evanston
Keona Wisnewski – Powell
Grant Thomson – Star Valley
Defensive Backs
Chase Hatch – Cody
Trey Smith – Cody
Drew Barker – Evanston
Jayden Crook – Star Valley
Lane Wiebelhaus – Star Valley
Specialists
Jose Morales – Rawlins