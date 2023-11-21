0 likes8 views1 min

WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-STATE HONORS

 

3A:

Quarterbacks

Maddax Ball – Cody

Trey Rinn – Douglas

Harrison Ward – Jackson

Jhett Schwahn – Powell

Darrick DeVries – Riverton

Smith McClure – Star Valley

 

Running Backs

Will Hammond – Buffalo

Grady McCarten – Cody

Brady Roberts – Evanston

Zachary Covolo – Rawlins

Jesse Leavitt – Star Valley

 

Wide Receivers

Kai Barker – Evanston

Seb Brunner – Jackson

Trey Stenerson – Powell

Nick McIntosh – Riverton

Ty Sheets – Riverton

Bryson Nield – Star Valley

 

Tight End

Cohen Gossard – Buffalo

Conner Moss – Cody

 

Offensive Lineman

Lance Rabel – Buffalo

Wyatt Barton – Cody

Warren Sorensen – Cody

Tegan Seeds – Douglas

Dusty Carter – Powell

Garrett Carlson – Star Valley

Jesse Gibson – Star Valley

 

Defensive Lineman

Hayden Jawors – Buffalo

Logan Class – Cody

Doug Bettger – Powell

Wyatt Blackmore – Powell

Clay Merritt – Star Valley

Cooper Lawson – Star Valley

Brody Thiel – Worland

 

Linebacker

Eli Patterson – Buffalo

Trey Schroeder – Cody

Carter Archuleta – Douglas

Cohen Morrow – Evanston

Keona Wisnewski – Powell

Grant Thomson – Star Valley

 

Defensive Backs

Chase Hatch – Cody

Trey Smith – Cody

Drew Barker – Evanston

Jayden Crook – Star Valley

Lane Wiebelhaus – Star Valley

 

Specialists

Jose Morales – Rawlins

