The latest Wyoming High School Basketball Rankings have been released. These rankings are voted on by coaches and media across the state.

4A BOYS:

CHEYENNE EAST

CHEYENNE CENTRAL

RIVERTON

STAR VALLEY

THUNDER BASIN

4A GIRLS:

CODY

CHEYENNE EAST

LARAMIE

CAMPBELL COUNTY

CENTRAL

3A BOYS:

DOUGLAS

WORLAND

LANDER

POWELL

LYMAN

3A GIRLS:

DOUGLAS

BUFFALO LADY BISON

MOUNTAIN VIEW

NEWCASTLE

LYMAN

2A BOYS:

TONGUE RIVER EAGLES

PINE BLUFFS

BIG HORN RAMS

WIND RIVER

GREYBULL

2A GIRLS:

WY INDIAN

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

TONGUE RIVER LADY EAGLES

KEMMERER

LINGLE-FORT LARAMIE

1A BOYS:

SARATOGA

BURLINGTON

SOUTHEAST

COKEVILLE

LITTLE SNAKE RIVER

1A GIRLS: