Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.19 per gallon.