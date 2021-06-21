SHERIDAN – A fire ban has been implemented on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands in the Sheridan Region.

These lands include Kerns, Amsden Creek, Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) and all Public Access Areas (PAAs) such as Tongue River Canyon and Monument Point at Lake DeSmet.

Weeks of high temperatures and little precipitation have created conditions that raise the potential for human-caused fires.

The fire ban is specific to Commission-owned or administered lands and is in addition to any county-specific restrictions. The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, grill, coal or wood burning stove.

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.

Fires within established campfire rings at Tongue River Canyon PAA are also BANNED under this regulation.

For questions or more information on the fire ban, please contact the Sheridan Region Game and Fish Office at 307-672-7418.

Both the Johnson and Sheridan County Commission have implemented partial fire bans, with Sheridan’s ban taking effect today.