0 likes38 views1 min

Counties across the state are dealing with delinquent taxes from energy companies in bankruptcy.

Nearly $130 million are owed to Wyoming counties and there is hope that the Wyoming Legislature will find a way to shorten the payment schedule so those counties are not waiting 12 to 18 months to collect tax revenue.

Here’s State Senator Dave Kinskey on a possible solution…

According to Kinskey, there have been attempts to change the tax schedule in the past, but legislative efforts to forge a compromise continues…

The legislature begins its budget session in two weeks and the Wyoming County Commission

Association will at the forefront in the battle over the tax schedule.

Latest Happenings Local News News
0 Facebook Twitter

More Posts