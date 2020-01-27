Counties across the state are dealing with delinquent taxes from energy companies in bankruptcy.

Nearly $130 million are owed to Wyoming counties and there is hope that the Wyoming Legislature will find a way to shorten the payment schedule so those counties are not waiting 12 to 18 months to collect tax revenue.

Here’s State Senator Dave Kinskey on a possible solution…

According to Kinskey, there have been attempts to change the tax schedule in the past, but legislative efforts to forge a compromise continues…

The legislature begins its budget session in two weeks and the Wyoming County Commission

Association will at the forefront in the battle over the tax schedule.