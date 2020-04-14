Not surprisingly, nearly 90% of Wyoming businesses are anticipating a revenue loss this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news came from a statewide survey by the Wyoming Business Alliance that was based on more than 400 respondents.

Some other findings from the survey included:

Nearly 63% plan to keep their workforce the same in response to COVID-19 while 35 percent plan to decrease their workforce, perhaps up to 5 employees.

More than 88 percent have had to alter their normal plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

29 percent plan to close their business temporarily, though many were unsure of the actual length of time.

With regards to anticipated revenue loss, nearly 18 percent expect a 20% loss in revenue.