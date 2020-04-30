The Wyoming Business Council are in the process of holding a number of webinars to assist the state’s businesses in their efforts to re-open under the new revised orders while understanding the essential health guidelines.

The council’s CEO, Josh Dorrell provided a bit of information on re-opening issues during Governor Gordon’s press briefing yesterday…

Dorrell discussed the issue of variances to the state guidelines and he encouraged similar businesses to work together along with the county public health officer to ensure a limited number of exceptions which would add confusion.

Dorrell was quick to praise Wyoming business owners and operators for their efforts to work within the framework established by the Governor’s revised orders as the state’s recovery continues…

A list of the webinars offered by the Wyoming Business Council is available at www.wyomingbusiness.org/transition.