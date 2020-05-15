0 likes2 views1 min

The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will be conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, culminating in the Capitol City.

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.

The flyover is scheduled for the Johnson County Healthcare Center at approximately 10:30 this morning and 10 minutes later over the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

