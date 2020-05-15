The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will be conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, culminating in the Capitol City.

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.

The flyover is scheduled for the Johnson County Healthcare Center at approximately 10:30 this morning and 10 minutes later over the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.