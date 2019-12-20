Counties across the state are dealing with delinquent taxes from energy companies in bankruptcy.

Nearly $100 million are owed to Wyoming counties who sought help from the Attorney General’s office earlier this week, only to be turned away.

The counties struggling with delinquent taxes believe the state’s willingness to file its own claims would strengthen their cases once they’re heard in district courts.

Johnson County Commission Chairman Bill Novotny commented on the AG’s unwillingness to get involved…

Lawmakers on a Select Coal/Mineral Bankruptcy committee are in the process of drafting legislation that would give the AG authority to represent counties in bankruptcy court.

Novotny’s comments were made during an interview on Big Horn Mountain Radio’s KBBS Morning Show yesterday.

