The Fort Phil Kearny / Bozeman Trail Association will hire two Native American college students to work as Interpretive Rangers at the Medicine Wheel / Medicine Mountain and Fort Phil Kearny National Historic Landmarks in Wyoming, from June 3rd – August 11th. You’ll work with both Wyoming State Parks and the US Forest Service. Send Resume and Cover Letter by May 1, 2024 to Dave McKee at: daveabtmckee@gmail.com.