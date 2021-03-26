Will Area College and high school students returning from spring break result in a spike in COVID-19 numbers?

That’s certainly something that is being monitored by Sheridan Memorial Hospital, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jon Addlesperger…

Another number the hospital is looking at is the volume of area residents under the age of 25 that are getting the COVID vaccine according to both Addlesperger and the hospital’s Alan Dubberly…

The unofficial number of vaccines administered in Sheridan County is near 8,000.

As of yesterday, there were only 7 active COVID-19 cases in the county with none hospitalized.