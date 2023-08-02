Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District has detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Sheridan County. To date, West Nile virus has not been detected in humans, horses, birds or any other animals. County Weed and Pest Districts throughout Wyoming routinely capture and test adult mosquitoes for the purpose of monitoring the presence of West Nile virus. Out of 13 tests conducted in Sheridan County this year, two of them recently tested positive. Sheridan County Weed and Pest applies larvicide throughout the County along waterways and drainages. Resident are asked to remove standing water in your area.