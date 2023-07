Buffalo is hosting dog races on Saturday, July 8th at 11:00am. Races will be in the city park next to the train car (off Klondike). All Wiener Dogs and Corgi’s that want to race, must be registered before 10:00am. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Saint Francis Animal Shelter. Laura Dematteis was a recent guest on KBBS to discuss the dog races. Listen to our conversation here…