FOOTBALL

FRIDAY:

Buffalo 13 – Douglas 3

Encampment 61 – Kaycee 27

Sheridan 44 – Cheyenne East 37

Big Horn 35 – Wheatland 14

Torrington 31 – Tongue River 7

VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY:

Buffalo 3 – Wheatland 1

Cheyenne East 3 – Sheridan 0

Wright 3 – Tongue River 1

Big Horn 3 – Moorcroft 0

Upton 3 – Arvada-Clearmont 0

SATURDAY:

Worland 3 – Buffalo 0

Sheridan 3 – Cheyenne Central 0

Big Horn 3 – Sundance 0

Rock River 3 – Arvada-Clearmont 0

Tongue River 3 – Moorcroft 0

The Wyoming Cowboy football team earned a 35 – 26 victory over New Mexico on Saturday. The Cowboys improved to 4 – 1 on the season. Wyoming hosts Fresno State this Saturday at 6:00pm.