Small Business Administration’s District Director, Amy Lea and Jonah Bank’s VP/Branch President, Mike Williams will lead a webinar just for Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism industry.

The Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association, Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition and the Wyoming Office of Tourism are hosting a webinar tomorrow from 1:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon.

The webinar will review provisions of the SBA programs that are designed to aid businesses during the pandemic.

You must register online for the event by visiting www.wyomingbusiness.org.