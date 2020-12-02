CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their center. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve.. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.

Local organizations providing assistance through the program are Absaroka Head Start/Buffalo Head Start, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming/ Buffalo Boys and Girls Club, Noah’s Ark Christian Daycare, and the Buffalo Children’s Center.

In Sheridan, the program providers are the Tongue River Child’s Place, Children’s Center, Absaroka Head Start/ Sheridan Head Start, and Harmony Child Care Center.