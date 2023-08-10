The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking anglers to adjust fishing practices during the state’s hottest stretch of summer. As water temperatures increase, anglers should monitor water temps while fishing. When water temperature hits 70 degrees, it is recommended that anglers stop catching and releasing fish. Fish early in the morning while the water temperature is cooler. Carry a pocket thermometer to monitor the water temperature.
