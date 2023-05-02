May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The five motorcycle accident fatalities in Sheridan County between 2017 and 2021, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, accounts for one-third of all motor vehicle accident fatalities within that same time frame in Wyoming. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson said a common cause of motorcycle crashes on county roads is simply inexperience, whether that be on behalf of a motorcycle rider or those sharing the road with them in motor vehicles.