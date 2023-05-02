0 likes8 views1 min

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The five motorcycle accident fatalities in Sheridan County between 2017 and 2021, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, accounts for one-third of all motor vehicle accident fatalities within that same time frame in Wyoming. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson said a common cause of motorcycle crashes on county roads is simply inexperience, whether that be on behalf of a motorcycle rider or those sharing the road with them in motor vehicles.

