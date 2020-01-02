Temperatures may have been in the low 40’s but jumping in Lake DeSmet on New Year’s Day was still pretty cold according to one young diver in yesterday’s Polar Bear Plunge…

It was the 33rd year of the event and drew a lively crowd of onlookers as a large number of divers braved the frigid waters of the lake.

Some were there for the fun of it, others for the challenge, and one girl wanted to start the new year in a positive way…

For Kendra, who was here to enjoy Christmas at her grandmothers, polar plunging is sort of a tradition…

The event is a fundraiser of sorts for the local animal shelters.