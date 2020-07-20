As of today, Walmart will join a growing list of chain stores that require a face covering upon entering its stores.

It appears that a majority of the state’s citizens are supporting such measures as a University of Wyoming survey is showing that 56% strongly or somewhat support ordinances requiring face masks in indoor public places.

On the other hand, more than a third of Wyomingites are opposing such measures.

The statistics were compiled by the university’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC).

The survey also is showing that interest in attending outdoor events is also waning in light of increased positive tests, 42% down from 56% in June.