It was standing room only at the Wagon Box in Story this past on Saturday, as members of the community gathered for a question-and-answer session regarding a plan for Decentralized Autonomous Organization ownership of the restaurant and resort. Wagon Box owner and DAO founder Paul McNiel posted a rough draft of the DAO plan to the Wagon Box website. Concerns ranged from the impacts of the DAO on the community and historic restaurant to the potential exclusivity of the resort. Ownership in the DAO will require purchase of unique crypto tokens that exist on a blockchain. The current plan is to sell up to 150 NFTs, each of which will likely cost between $15,000 and $25,000, to pay off debts from the Wagon Box purchase and renovations. McNiel said he hopes to host more Q&A sessions to remain transparent with the community.