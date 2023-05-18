The Sheridan County Veterans Council invites all community members to take part in Memorial Day weekend activities to honor those military members who have died during service. This year the ceremony will be focusing on the Cold War. Additionally, American Legion Post 7 will lead the annual Post Everlasting Ceremony, which includes local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, plus the Fort Phil Kearny Frontier Regulars. 9 a.m. on May 27, stake and flag placement at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, located at 1000 Ash St. in Sheridan Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are placed at the gravestones of all veterans in the cemetery.