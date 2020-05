The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Farmers Market in Crazy Woman Square this summer and is putting out a call to vendors for the weekly events.

The Farmers Markets traditionally give the public the opportunity to purchase local produce, fruit, meat, eggs, baked goods, and honey among others.

Additionally, there are usually vendors offering crafts, pottery, knitting and other hand-crafted items.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, contact Kylee Seymour at:684-5544.