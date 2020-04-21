On April 9th the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of several storage unit burglaries.

The burglaries involved suspects cutting the locks and stealing items from the units. Through the investigation, two suspects were identified as Rachael Rodriguez (age 28) and Jeremiah Thompson-Muzquiz (age 31).

On April 17th, with assistance from the Sheridan Police Department and Wyoming DCI, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at three separate locations. Multiple stolen items were recovered involving the storage unit burglaries. Many other items, believed to be stolen, were seized.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office believes there are several other victims within Sheridan County who are unaware their storage unit or outbuildings have been burglarized.

Sheridan County residents are asked to check their storage units and outbuildings for signs of burglary and report any burglary or theft by calling the dispatch center at 672-2413.

If anyone has purchased items from Rodriguez or Thompson-Muzquiz, they are encouraged to contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as those items may be stolen.

Rodriguez and Thompson-Muzquiz were arrested due to these crimes and official charges are pending.