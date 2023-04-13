U.S. officials on Tuesday gave final approval for a company to begin building a massive transmission line that will deliver wind energy from blustery Wyoming to power-hungry California. The “notice to proceed” from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management allows TransWest Express LLC to break ground on its $3 billion line after more than 15 years of development. About two-thirds of the project will be on federal lands.
