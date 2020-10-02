A weekend of family-friendly activities is scheduled for this weekend at Kendrick Park in Sheridan.

“Trailfest”, sponsored by the Sheridan Community Land Trust, will begin on Friday evening and run through Sunday afternoon.

Chris Vrba is Director of Marketing and Development with the Sheridan Community Land Trust and announced the Friday night’s main event…

According to Vrba, the big day of the event will be Saturday…

Later that evening, the Nate Champion Band will perform in the park at 2:30 in the afternoon.

A full list of activities is available at sheridanclt.org.

Trailfest is partnering with the Dead Swede Race in raising funds for 15 new trail miles in the Red Grade Trail System.