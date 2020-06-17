Wyoming is seeing an unexpected rebound in tourism as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Governor Mark Gordon, the state parks are seeing a substantial increase in visitors as summer approaches…

That trend is expected to continue as long as there is no major spike in the coronavirus cases.

The Governor offered a cautionary note to his briefing with regards to Wyoming citizens remaining diligent in practicing personal responsibility…

Gordon has been encouraged with the state’s economic progress, having traveled the state extensively over the past two weeks.