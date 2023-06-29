Tom Kelly has been selected as the new host of Wyoming is Right-> Conservative Talk Radio. Tom is the Chair for the Department of Political and Military Science at American Military University, the #1 provider of college education for America’s veterans and active service members. He holds a PhD in American Government and is also a former public-school teacher, 2022 GOP primary candidate for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, a martial arts instructor, husband, and father to six children. Tom is a conservative with a libertarian streak, and is replacing Jeff Wallack as host of Wyoming Is Right (Saturdays at 8:00am on KIX 96.5).

