Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a letter to the Sheridan County Republican Central Committee informing them that there will be a vacancy on the county commission that will need to be filled. Commissioner Allen Thompson has resigned his position, effective July 31. Thompson resigned to take the Executive Director position at the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
