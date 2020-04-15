Now that Johnson County has experienced the first coronavirus-related death in the state, more awareness will be given to suggested CDC guidelines for practicing social distancing, handwashing, self-isolating for those experience symptoms of the virus.

Dr. Dozier Tabb serves as the medical liaison for the Johnson Count Emergency Operations Center and the hospital and applauded the efforts of local citizens in following the suggested protocols…

As spring weather approaches, Dr. Tabb is encouraging the continued efforts at maintaining adequate distancing with others…

While the worst appears to be over in other parts of the country, it appears Wyoming will not reach its peak of the contagious disease for another 10 days or two weeks.