I recently spoke with Kate Harness and Lisa Norman regarding a program titled “The Right Road” taking place at Buffalo High School on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The program goes all day and helps inform and educate sophomores on Drug Awareness, Online Predators, First Responders, Driving Under the Influence, Mental Health, Seat Belt Safety, and Sexual Consent. During the afternoon skit, Emergency personnel will be at the high school including police, fire, ems, and a life flight helicopter. Please do not be alarmed by the presence of emergency vehicles at Buffalo High School on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 as it is part of the scheduled program. Listen to our conversation here…