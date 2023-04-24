The SCLT announces Explore History @ The Hub: Iron Riders –The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment for May 9th. During the 1890s, the invention of the bicycle was seen as a new symbol of personal freedom of travel. The great bicycle experiment was a US Military transportation test with the 25 th Infantry Regiment from Fort Missoula, Mont., to St. Louis, Mo., and traveled through Sheridan County.

Learn about this story on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.