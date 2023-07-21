Earlier this week the Longmire actors were notified that they could not participate in Longmire Days activities this weekend due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike. On Thursday evening they were granted a waiver so that they CAN participate in Longmire Days activities. Jennifer McCormick with the Longmire Foundation was a recent guest on KBBS to discuss the situation. You can listen to our conversation here…
