The Johnson County Commission approved three local non-profit organizations to receive TANF funding for the coming year.

TANF is short for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Buffalo Children’s Center had requested $16K, Compass requested $25K, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Horns asked for $20K.

The requests were approved, though the final amounts for each is contingent upon the funds allocated by the state as explained by Chairman Bill Novotny…

The amount allocated last year was $52,400 and was split four ways with 5% held back by the county for administrative fees.