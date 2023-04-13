At the Johnson County School Board meeting in Kaycee this week, the false school shooter incident at Buffalo High School was discussed, with Superintendent Charles Auzqui explaining to the board what happened and what effects it had on the school, the district, and local law enforcement. Auzqui explained that BHS was one of many schools in Wyoming that was reported to have an active shooter on Monday, April 3 that turned out to be a hoax. Auzqui said law enforcement expressed their appreciation for the TAC-ONE active shooter training which helped them as well as the district.