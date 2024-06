SUICIDE PREVENTION STARTS WITH YOU. MONEY RAISED BENEFITS CRITICAL RESEARCH, EDUCATION PROGRAMS, AND SUPPORT FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY SUICIDE. “HIKE WITH US” JOIN IN THE HIKE TO HELP CREATE A CULTURE THAT’S SMART ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH. THE HIKE WILL BE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH AT CRAZY WOMAN SQUARE IN DOWNTOWN BUFFALO. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 9:00am, OPENING CEREMONY AT 9:30am, AND THE HIKE TO FOLLOW.